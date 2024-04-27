Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $77,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,192,000 after purchasing an additional 733,492 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

