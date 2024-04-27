Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Relx were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.