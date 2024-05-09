Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones purchased 1,000,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,596.03).
Clive Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Clive Jones bought 200,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,800.00 ($2,516.56).
Cazaly Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Cazaly Resources
Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
