Insider Selling: PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sells $16,769.00 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Sebastian Dori sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $16,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

