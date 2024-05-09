Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $13,201.53 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,705.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49.
- On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $8,533.68.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in nCino by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
