Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $13,201.53 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,705.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $8,533.68.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in nCino by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

