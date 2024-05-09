Bruce Norman Johnson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$909.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

