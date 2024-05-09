Bruce Norman Johnson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MREGet Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$909.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MREGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

