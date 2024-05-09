Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

ELVN opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

