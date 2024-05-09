Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Arkema has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

Arkema Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.7363 per share. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

