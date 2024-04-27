Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 807 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,978. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

