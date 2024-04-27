Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 361.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DoorDash by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,764 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $132.11 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,282 shares of company stock worth $64,885,042 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

