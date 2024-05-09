Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 19.47. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
