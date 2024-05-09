Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 19.47. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

