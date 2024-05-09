Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.
Waters Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.85. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waters
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
