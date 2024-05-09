Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Purchases $19,169.40 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $19,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,313.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Univest Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

UVSP opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $661.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UVSP

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.