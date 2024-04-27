Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

