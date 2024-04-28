Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $633,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 272.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.3 %

ZS stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.