Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 10.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Snap by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.2% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 24.2% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

