Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.