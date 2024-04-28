Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

