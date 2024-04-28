New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,030 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

