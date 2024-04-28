Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

GM opened at $45.84 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

