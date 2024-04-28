Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.22. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

