Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

DAL stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock worth $8,897,335. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.