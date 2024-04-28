Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

LYB opened at $102.13 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.