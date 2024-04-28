Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marriott International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 134,079 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

