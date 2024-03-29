Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $150.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

