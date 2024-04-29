Reviewing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 16.80 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.19 Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 149.34%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47% Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

