Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $8.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 220,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 150,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.65 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

