Analysts Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target at $15.58

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.81%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

