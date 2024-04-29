DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRRX

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.93 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative net margin of 323.16% and a negative return on equity of 316.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.