Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $62.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 87.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

