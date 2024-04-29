Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 76.4%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 684.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $33.86 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

