M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,975,600 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the March 31st total of 2,222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

M3 Stock Performance

M3 stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. M3 has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Get M3 alerts:

M3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.