M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,975,600 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the March 31st total of 2,222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
M3 Stock Performance
M3 stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. M3 has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.
M3 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M3
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.