Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 67.9% in April

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cementos Argos Trading Down 8.2 %

Cementos Argos stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1344 per share. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

