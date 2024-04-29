Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

