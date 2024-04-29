Globavend Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GVH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 6th

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 6th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Globavend’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Globavend Price Performance
NASDAQ:GVH opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. Globavend has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Globavend Company Profile
