Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $894.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

