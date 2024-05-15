Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,331,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.