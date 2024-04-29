Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT at $25.72

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNM shares. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

