Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Price Target at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.79).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 323 ($3.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CTEC
ConvaTec Group Stock Down 5.6 %
ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.