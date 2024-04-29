Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Price Target at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.79).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 323 ($3.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON CTEC opened at GBX 260.11 ($3.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

