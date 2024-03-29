Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $22.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.