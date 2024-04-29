Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $12.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

AZUL stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Azul by 151.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

