Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $26.43

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

