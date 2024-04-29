KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 77.3% in April

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KONE Oyj stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
