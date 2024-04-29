KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 77.3% in April

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.9374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.57. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

