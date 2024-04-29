Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 863

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.66).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.66) to GBX 950 ($11.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TPK opened at GBX 766 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 730.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 761.35. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4,255.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 984 ($12.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

