Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GBIO

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Generation Bio Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Generation Bio by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,343 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

GBIO opened at $2.90 on Friday. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.