Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.