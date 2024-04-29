Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.