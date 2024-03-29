Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.42% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

