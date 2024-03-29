MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Up 3.2%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

