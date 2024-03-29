Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.70. 12,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.