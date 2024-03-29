Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 69.0 %

Shares of XLO opened at $1.08 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

